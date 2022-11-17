Who's Playing

Murray State @ No. 24 Texas A&M

Current Records: Murray State 1-1; Texas A&M 2-0

What to Know

The #24 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Murray State Racers at 4 p.m. ET Thursday at HTC Center. A&M has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Aggies had enough points to win and then some against the Abilene Christian Wildcats last week, taking their contest 77-58. Four players on A&M scored in the double digits: guard Wade Taylor IV (21), guard Tyrece Radford (13), forward Henry Coleman III (13), and guard Dexter Dennis (13).

Meanwhile, MSU was totally in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders 90-53 at home.

This next game looks promising for A&M, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped A&M to 2-0 and the Racers to 1-1. In their victory, the Aggies relied heavily on Wade Taylor IV, who had 21 points. MSU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.