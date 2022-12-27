Who's Playing

NW State @ Texas A&M

Current Records: NW State 8-4; Texas A&M 6-5

What to Know

The NW State Demons are 0-4 against the Texas A&M Aggies since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Demons and A&M will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena.

NW State came up short against the Baylor Bears last week, falling 58-48. The top scorers for NW State were guard JaMonta Black (17 points) and guard Demarcus Sharp (17 points).

Meanwhile, it looks like A&M must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-62 to the Wofford Terriers. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for A&M to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game. Texas A&M's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Wade Taylor IV, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against NW State in the last eight years.