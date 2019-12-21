Watch Texas A&M vs. Oregon State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Oregon State 9-1; Texas A&M 4-5

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers and the Texas A&M Aggies will compete for holiday cheer at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. Oregon State is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Beavers were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Wednesday, winning 88-78. F Kylor Kelley and G Ethan Thompson were among the main playmakers for Oregon State as the former had 23 points along with six boards and three blocks and the latter had 23 points. Kelley has now had at least three blocks in his past six games. Kelley's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, A&M came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Sunday, sneaking past 63-60. No one put up better numbers for A&M than F Emanuel Miller, who really brought his A game. He had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Oregon State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

It was close but no cigar for the Beavers as they fell 67-64 to the Aggies when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Can the Beavers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Beavers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.