Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Tennessee 20-7; Texas A&M 20-7

What to Know

The #25 Texas A&M Aggies are 2-6 against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. A&M and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. A&M is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

A&M was able to grind out a solid victory over the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, winning 69-60. A&M's guard Wade Taylor IV did his thing and had 21 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Tennessee and the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Tennessee falling 66-54. The top scorers for the Volunteers were guard Santiago Vescovi (17 points) and guard Jahmai Mashack (16 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Aggies are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

A&M's win brought them up to 20-7 while Tennessee's loss pulled them down to an identical 20-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: A&M have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. But Tennessee is even better: they also come into the contest with 35.80% field goal percentage. We'll see if that edge gives the Volunteers a route to victory.

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last eight games against Texas A&M.