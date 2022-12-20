Who's Playing
Wofford @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Wofford 7-5; Texas A&M 6-4
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Wofford Terriers in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for A&M as they fell 83-79 to the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday. One thing holding A&M back was the mediocre play of guard Tyrece Radford, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 1-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Wofford took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 107-65 victory over the Montreat Cavaliers.
A&M is now 6-4 while Wofford sits at 7-5. The Terriers are 2-4 after wins this season, and the Aggies are 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 21, 2020 - Texas A&M 70 vs. Wofford 52