Who's Playing

Wofford @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Wofford 7-5; Texas A&M 6-4

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Wofford Terriers in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for A&M as they fell 83-79 to the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday. One thing holding A&M back was the mediocre play of guard Tyrece Radford, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Wofford took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 107-65 victory over the Montreat Cavaliers.

A&M is now 6-4 while Wofford sits at 7-5. The Terriers are 2-4 after wins this season, and the Aggies are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.