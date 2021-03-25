Upsets and buzzer-beaters are what put the Madness in March, and the second round matchup between Texas A&M and Iowa State in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament didn't disappoint. Aggies guard Jordan Nixon capped off an unforgettable, 35-point performance with a game-winning layup that found the bottom of the net with zeros on the clock to lift Texas A&M past their old Big 12 rivals and into the Sweet Sixteen.

Nixon raced from coast to coast, following an Ashley Joens miss getting her layup on the glass with just enough time for the clock to run out on the Cyclones season.

The game-winner capped off a furious Aggies comeback which was also led by Nixon. Iowa State lead by nine entering the fourth quarter, and by four with just 20 seconds left. Nixon hit a jumper with 14 seconds left, and after a Cyclones turnover, hit a game-tying layup to send the game into overtime. After keeping the No. 2 seed Aggies alive, Nixon said she was just thinking "make a basket" as she drove for the game-winner.

Texas A&M will take on No. 3 seed Arizona in the Mercado Regional Semifinals -- the names of the four regions, Mercado, HemisFair, Alamo and River Walk are named for landmarks in the San Antonio area where the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament is being played.