Who's Playing

North Texas @ Texas-Arlington

Current Records: North Texas 6-2; Texas-Arlington 4-5

What to Know

The Texas-Arlington Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the North Texas Mean Green since Dec. 2 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at College Park Center. North Texas should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas-Arlington will be looking to right the ship.

Texas-Arlington was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 63-59 to the LSU Tigers. A silver lining for Texas-Arlington was the play of guard Marion Humphrey, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, everything went the Mean Green's way against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks this past Saturday as they made off with a 75-45 victory.

Texas-Arlington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas-Arlington is now 4-5 while North Texas sits at 6-2. North Texas is 3-2 after wins this year, and Texas-Arlington is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas-Arlington and North Texas both have three wins in their last six games.