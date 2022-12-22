Who's Playing

Kent State @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Kent State 9-3; Texas-El Paso 8-3

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Don Haskins Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Miners are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Texas-El Paso proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Texas-El Paso in a 75-62 win over North Carolina A&T.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico St. Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Kent State proved too difficult a challenge. Kent State beat New Mexico St. 73-63.

The wins brought the Miners up to 8-3 and the Golden Flashes to 9-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-El Paso comes into the contest boasting the 11th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.9. Kent State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for 19th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.