North Carolina A&T @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-6; Texas-El Paso 7-3

The Texas-El Paso Miners will play host again and welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies to Don Haskins Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Miners are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Texas-El Paso proved too difficult a challenge. Texas-El Paso snuck past Louisiana Tech with a 60-55 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for North Carolina A&T as they fell 70-66 to the Norfolk State Spartans on Sunday.

Texas-El Paso is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Aggies have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Miners are now 7-3 while North Carolina A&T sits at 5-6. Texas-El Paso is 4-2 after wins this year, and North Carolina A&T is 2-3 after losses.

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

The Miners are a big 8-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-El Paso won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.