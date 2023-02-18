Who's Playing

North Texas @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: North Texas 22-5; Texas-El Paso 12-14

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Texas-El Paso Miners will face off in a Conference USA clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Don Haskins Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Mean Green won 52-42, we could be in for a big score.

North Texas was able to grind out a solid win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday, winning 72-62. North Texas relied on the efforts of forward Abou Ousmane, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards, and guard Kai Huntsberry, who had 19 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 79-66 to the UAB Blazers. Guard Tae Hardy had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with.

North Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

North Texas is now 22-5 while the Miners sit at 12-14. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Mean Green come into the game boasting the 25th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.3. But Texas-El Paso enters the matchup with 9.3 steals per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.70

Odds

The Mean Green are a solid 6-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won seven out of their last 11 games against Texas-El Paso.