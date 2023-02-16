Who's Playing

UAB @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: UAB 18-8; Texas-El Paso 12-13

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners are home Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Texas-El Paso and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. The Miners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with UAB and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2017.

Texas-El Paso strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 77-66.

Meanwhile, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. UAB blew past the Blue Raiders 92-69.

Their wins bumped Texas-El Paso to 12-13 and the Blazers to 18-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Miners and UAB clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last ten games against Texas-El Paso.