Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Western Kentucky 15-14; Texas-El Paso 13-16

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners haven't won a contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since Feb. 6 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Texas-El Paso and WKU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Miners have to be hurting after a devastating 75-49 defeat at the hands of the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday. Texas-El Paso was surely aware of their 12-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding Texas-El Paso back was the mediocre play of guard Tae Hardy, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, WKU lost to the UAB Blazers at home by a decisive 72-60 margin. Forward Jairus Hamilton (20 points) was the top scorer for the Hilltoppers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Miners are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Texas-El Paso at 13-16 and WKU at 15-14. Texas-El Paso is 7-8 after losses this year, WKU 4-9.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.78

Odds

The Miners are a 3-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky have won five out of their last six games against Texas-El Paso.