There is a reason March Madness has "madness" in the name. Each year -- without fail -- there are upsets, stars emerging, games that keep you on the edge of your seat, heartfelt moments and impressive plays.

The men's first round game between the No. 6 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies saw one of those wildly impressive plays.

Check it out below:

Texas beating the halftime buzzer would have been a fun play, but to do so with a shot from beyond half-court makes this a tournament highlight.

Texas point guard Marcus Carr, a 22-year-old senior from Canada, kept the effort going right down to the buzzer and fired up the shot of his life. Carr and his team celebrated No. 2's Hail Mary toss before heading into the locker room. Carr's play put Texas up 34-32 going into the second half.

So many NCAA Tournament games come down to a shot or two, so this could be the difference long-term for the Longhorns.

Texas is looking to snap their three game losing streak with a win over Virginia Tech. The Longhorns' last game was a loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Tournament.