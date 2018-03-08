WATCH: Texas' Kerwin Roach loses tooth in win over Iowa State, gets it glued back on
Roach had his tooth put back in place at halftime and played 37 minutes in the win over ISU
Texas guard Kerwin Roach lost part of his front tooth in the Longhorns' 68-64 win over Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday.
Roach would go on to play 37 minutes despite the scare, and he said after the game that he had the tooth -- which was essentially cut in half after taking an elbow from Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton -- glued back on at halftime.
"I saw a tooth on the free-throw line," Roach said. "And I was like, 'Man, my tooth fell out.'
"I was kind of worried because I had braces for a little while and I thought all that money went to waste."
Roach finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds and a team-high 7 assists in Texas' win over Iowa State. The Longhorns will play Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal round on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
