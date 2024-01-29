Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Houston 18-2, Texas 14-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Moody Center. Texas does have the home-court advantage, but Houston is expected to win by five points.

Houston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 11 contests by 22 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Wildcats on Saturday as the Cougars made off with a 74-52 win. Winning may never get old, but Houston sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

Houston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was J'Wan Roberts, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jamal Shead, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 84-72 to the Cougars.

Despite their defeat, Texas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chendall Weaver, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Weaver continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dylan Disu, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cougars' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 28.71 points. As for the Longhorns, their loss dropped their record down to 14-6.

Odds

Houston is a 5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.