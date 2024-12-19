Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: New Orleans 2-7, Texas 9-2

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Center. The Longhorns have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Texas is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 121-57 victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Longhorns have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Texas' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Pope, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus four steals. Nic Codie was another key player, going 8 for 10 en route to 20 points.

Texas was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: New Orleans lost to Iowa, and New Orleans lost bad. The score wound up at 104-57. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-29.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was James White, who went 11 for 20 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Baylor back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of MJ Thomas, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points.

Texas' victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Texas has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 40.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 30.1% of their threes this season. Given Texas' sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 34.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

