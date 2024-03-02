Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Okla. State 12-16, Texas 18-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas is heading back home. They and the Okla. State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. Texas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Tuesday, the Longhorns were able to grind out a solid win over the Red Raiders, taking the game 81-69. The victory was just what Texas needed coming off of a 86-67 loss in their prior match.

Texas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chendall Weaver out in front who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. Brock Cunningham was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys couldn't handle the Knights on Wednesday and fell 77-71. Okla. State got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:37 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Okla. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John-Michael Wright, who scored 22 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Wright didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Sooners on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Eric Dailey Jr., who scored 15 points.

The Longhorns' victory bumped their record up to 18-10. As for the Cowboys, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-16.

Looking forward, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Texas: they have a less-than-stellar 11-17 record against the spread this season.

Texas was able to grind out a solid win over the Cowboys in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 60-47. Will Texas repeat their success, or do the Cowboys have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas is a big 10-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Okla. State.