Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Tennessee 14-1, Texas 11-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The Longhorns are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.7 points per game this season.

Texas is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took an 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Auburn on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Texas might have lost, but man, Arthur Kaluma was a machine: he went 12 for 16 en route to 34 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Jordan Pope, who scored 19 points in addition to three steals.

Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's undefeated season came to an end after 14 games on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against Florida, falling 73-43. The game marked the Volunteers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Felix Okpara put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored eight points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Texas' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-4. As for Tennessee, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 14-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.7 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas came up short against Tennessee in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 62-58. Will Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Tennessee has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.