What to Know

The Texas Longhorns will stay at home for another game and welcome the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Moody Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Longhorns didn't have too much trouble with the Mavericks at home as they won 79-62.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kadin Shedrick led the charge by scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds. Max Abmas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech came tearing into Monday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on the Lions at home to the tune of 85-57. Texas Tech might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won five games by 22 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Warren Washington, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and five assists. Washington hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Pop Isaacs, who scored 21 points.

The Longhorns' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 18.06 points. As for the Red Raiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-2 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Texas and Texas Tech are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 5-8 ATS record.

Odds

Texas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas.