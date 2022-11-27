Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-4; Texas-San Antonio 4-2

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Dartmouth Big Green at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at UTSA Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Roadrunners entered their game against the Grambling Tigers this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Texas-San Antonio suffered a grim 75-55 defeat to Grambling.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 69-64 to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Texas-San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Texas-San Antonio is now 4-2 while the Big Green sit at 1-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the matchup with the 39th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. Dartmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 30th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a 3.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.