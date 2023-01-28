Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 11-10; Texas-San Antonio 7-15
What to Know
The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since Jan. 9 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
It was close but no cigar for Texas-San Antonio as they fell 63-59 to the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday. Center Jacob Germany (15 points) and guard John Buggs III (13 points) were the top scorers for Texas-San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 65-59 to the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Cobe Williams, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Isaiah Crawford, who had nine points and six assists in addition to nine boards.
The Roadrunners are now 7-15 while Louisiana Tech sits at 11-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-San Antonio is stumbling into the contest with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana Tech comes into the game boasting the 28th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 91 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 95 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 82 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 15, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 77 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 89 vs. Louisiana Tech 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Texas-San Antonio 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 74 vs. Louisiana Tech 64
- Jan 04, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 78 vs. Louisiana Tech 76
- Feb 11, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 69 vs. Louisiana Tech 68
- Feb 18, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 87 vs. Texas-San Antonio 74
- Jan 28, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 85 vs. Texas-San Antonio 75