Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 11-10; Texas-San Antonio 7-15

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since Jan. 9 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

It was close but no cigar for Texas-San Antonio as they fell 63-59 to the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday. Center Jacob Germany (15 points) and guard John Buggs III (13 points) were the top scorers for Texas-San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 65-59 to the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Cobe Williams, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Isaiah Crawford, who had nine points and six assists in addition to nine boards.

The Roadrunners are now 7-15 while Louisiana Tech sits at 11-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-San Antonio is stumbling into the contest with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana Tech comes into the game boasting the 28th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.