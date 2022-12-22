Who's Playing
North Texas @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: North Texas 9-2; Texas-San Antonio 6-5
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green are 8-2 against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. North Texas and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Mean Green won both of their matches against the Roadrunners last season (69-45 and 59-48) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
North Texas didn't have too much trouble with the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday as they won 62-44. North Texas' guard Tylor Perry did his thing and had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Texas-San Antonio's way against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sunday as they made off with a 90-69 win. Five players on Texas-San Antonio scored in the double digits: guard Japhet Medor (18), guard Isaiah Addo-Ankrah (14), guard John Buggs III (12), guard DJ Richards (12), and forward Josh Farmer (10).
The wins brought the Mean Green up to 9-2 and the Roadrunners to 6-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Texas is stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.7 on average. Texas-San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Texas have won eight out of their last ten games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Mar 03, 2022 - North Texas 59 vs. Texas-San Antonio 48
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Texas 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 45
- Jan 09, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 77 vs. North Texas 69
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Texas 77 vs. Texas-San Antonio 70
- Jan 23, 2020 - North Texas 98 vs. Texas-San Antonio 78
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 76 vs. North Texas 74
- Mar 01, 2018 - North Texas 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - North Texas 72 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - North Texas 83 vs. Texas-San Antonio 73
- Jan 01, 2016 - North Texas 70 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66