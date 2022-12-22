Who's Playing

North Texas @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: North Texas 9-2; Texas-San Antonio 6-5

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green are 8-2 against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. North Texas and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Mean Green won both of their matches against the Roadrunners last season (69-45 and 59-48) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

North Texas didn't have too much trouble with the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday as they won 62-44. North Texas' guard Tylor Perry did his thing and had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Texas-San Antonio's way against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sunday as they made off with a 90-69 win. Five players on Texas-San Antonio scored in the double digits: guard Japhet Medor (18), guard Isaiah Addo-Ankrah (14), guard John Buggs III (12), guard DJ Richards (12), and forward Josh Farmer (10).

The wins brought the Mean Green up to 9-2 and the Roadrunners to 6-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Texas is stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.7 on average. Texas-San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Series History

North Texas have won eight out of their last ten games against Texas-San Antonio.