Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-1; Texas-San Antonio 3-1

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at UTSA Convocation Center. Texas-San Antonio is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Roadrunners didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 61-56 win.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 80-79 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Texas-San Antonio's victory brought them up to 3-1 while Prairie View A&M's loss pulled them down to an identical 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-San Antonio is stumbling into the contest with the 12th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17 on average. To make matters even worse for the Roadrunners, the Panthers rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-San Antonio and Prairie View A&M both have one win in their last two games.