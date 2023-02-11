Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 11-13; Texas-San Antonio 7-18

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a game against the Texas-El Paso Miners since Jan. 28 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Roadrunners have to be hurting after a devastating 84-60 defeat at the hands of the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday, falling 62-53. Texas-El Paso's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Calvin Solomon, who had 16 points along with six rebounds.

Texas-San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in nine of their 15 home games.

Texas-San Antonio is now 7-18 while the Miners sit at 11-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. Texas-El Paso has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Miners are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won nine out of their last 16 games against Texas-El Paso.