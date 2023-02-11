Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 11-13; Texas-San Antonio 7-18
What to Know
The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a game against the Texas-El Paso Miners since Jan. 28 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Roadrunners have to be hurting after a devastating 84-60 defeat at the hands of the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday, falling 62-53. Texas-El Paso's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Calvin Solomon, who had 16 points along with six rebounds.
Texas-San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in nine of their 15 home games.
Texas-San Antonio is now 7-18 while the Miners sit at 11-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. Texas-El Paso has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Miners are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Texas-San Antonio have won nine out of their last 16 games against Texas-El Paso.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Texas-El Paso 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 57
- Jan 23, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 59 vs. Texas-San Antonio 54
- Jan 20, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Jan 30, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 51
- Jan 28, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Texas-El Paso 79
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Jan 15, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 77
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Mar 07, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 63 vs. Texas-El Paso 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 65 vs. Texas-El Paso 61
- Jan 21, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 59 vs. Texas-San Antonio 39
- Jan 01, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 55
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 81 vs. Texas-San Antonio 74
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas-San Antonio 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 67