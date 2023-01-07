Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-6; Texas-San Antonio 7-8

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and WKU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners will be strutting in after a win while the Hilltoppers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Texas-San Antonio proved too difficult a challenge. Texas-San Antonio skirted by Middle Tenn. 75-72 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard John Buggs III as the clock expired. Texas-San Antonio's center Jacob Germany looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for WKU as they fell 70-66 to the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday. Despite the defeat, WKU got a solid performance out of guard Dayvion McKnight, who had 29 points in addition to five rebounds.

Texas-San Antonio is now 7-8 while WKU sits at 8-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the contest with the 18th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas-San Antonio, WKU enters the game with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won six out of their last nine games against Texas-San Antonio.