Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 5-10, Texas So. 3-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Health & PE Center.

While it was all tied up 37-37 at halftime, Arkansas Pine Bluff was not quite Alabama State's equal in the second half on Monday. The Golden Lions took a 83-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets. Arkansas Pine Bluff has not had much luck with Alabama State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Tigers had just enough and edged the Tigers out 54-52 on Monday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Golden Lions have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.3 points per game. It's a different story for Texas So., though, as they've been averaging only 63.6 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is Texas So.. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Texas So. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 64-59. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.