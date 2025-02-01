Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Prairie View 4-17, Texas So. 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas So. is heading back home. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. The Panthers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Tigers, who come in off a win.

On Monday, Texas So. was able to grind out a solid victory over Alabama State, taking the game 80-69.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 98-82 bruising from Alabama A&M. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Texas So. has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-11 record this season. As for Prairie View, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-17.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Texas So. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 27.8. Given Texas So.'s sizable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. strolled past Prairie View in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 93-78. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. and Prairie View both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.