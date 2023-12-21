Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Samford 10-2, Texas So. 1-8

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Texas So. Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Health & PE Center. Samford will be looking to extend their current ten-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.5% better than the opposition, a fact Samford proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-61 victory over the Beacons.

Samford's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Garrett Hicks, who scored 15 points. Hicks continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Texas So. can finally bid farewell to their nine-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Sunday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Bison 79-78. That 79-78 margin sets a new team best for Texas So. this season.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 1-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Texas So., though, as they've only made 37.1% of their shots per game this season. Given Samford's sizeable advantage in that area, Texas So. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Samford strolled past Texas So. when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 78-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Samford won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.