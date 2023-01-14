Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Alcorn State 5-10; Texas Southern 4-13

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers are 12-4 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Texas Southern and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Health & PE Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Braves winning the first 75-72 and Texas Southern taking the second 87-62.

It was close but no cigar for Texas Southern as they fell 71-67 to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State strolled past the Alabama State Hornets with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 92-76.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Texas Southern is now 4-13 while the Braves sit at 5-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Alcorn State.