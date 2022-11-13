Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Arizona State 2-0; Texas Southern 0-2

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Health & PE Center. ASU won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Sun Devils didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at home this past Thursday as they won 84-68. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard DJ Horne (25), guard Devan Cambridge (16), forward Marcus Bagley (12), and forward Warren Washington (12). Cambridge had some trouble finding his footing against the Tarleton State Texans last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Texas Southern this past Thursday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 78-54 defeat to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. John Walker III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Arizona State's win lifted them to 2-0 while Texas Southern's loss dropped them down to 0-2. This past Thursday ASU relied heavily on DJ Horne, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds. It will be up to Texas Southern's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State have won both of the games they've played against Texas Southern in the last eight years.