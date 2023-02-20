Who's Playing
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-17; Texas Southern 10-17
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Texas Southern Tigers are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Health & PE Center. Texas Southern should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Golden Lions will be looking to regain their footing.
The contest between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Arkansas-Pine Bluff falling 82-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern strolled past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 80-62.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Arkansas-Pine Bluff against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
The Golden Lions and the Tigers now sit at an identical 10-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes into the matchup boasting the 27th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.1. Less enviably, Texas Southern is stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Southern have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70 vs. Texas Southern 66
- Feb 21, 2022 - Texas Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 68
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas Southern 90 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
- Feb 25, 2021 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57
- Feb 24, 2020 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Jan 27, 2020 - Texas Southern 68 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90 vs. Texas Southern 86
- Mar 10, 2018 - Texas Southern 84 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62 vs. Texas Southern 61
- Jan 22, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40
- Jan 21, 2017 - Texas Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
- Feb 22, 2016 - Texas Southern 54 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Jan 25, 2016 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49