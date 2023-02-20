Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-17; Texas Southern 10-17

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Texas Southern Tigers are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Health & PE Center. Texas Southern should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Golden Lions will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Arkansas-Pine Bluff falling 82-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern strolled past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 80-62.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Arkansas-Pine Bluff against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Golden Lions and the Tigers now sit at an identical 10-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes into the matchup boasting the 27th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.1. Less enviably, Texas Southern is stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.