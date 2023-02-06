Who's Playing
Bethune-Cookman @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 9-14; Texas Southern 7-16
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Health & PE Center. Bethune-Cookman should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.
Texas Southern came up short against the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday, falling 76-69. This was hardly the result Texas Southern or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over Florida A&M heading into this game.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Bethune-Cookman sidestepped the Prairie View A&M Panthers for a 60-58 win.
Texas Southern is now 7-16 while the Wildcats sit at 9-14. Bethune-Cookman is 3-5 after wins this year, and Texas Southern is 5-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Texas Southern 66 vs. Bethune-Cookman 63