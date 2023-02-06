Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 9-14; Texas Southern 7-16

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Health & PE Center. Bethune-Cookman should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Texas Southern came up short against the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday, falling 76-69. This was hardly the result Texas Southern or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over Florida A&M heading into this game.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Bethune-Cookman sidestepped the Prairie View A&M Panthers for a 60-58 win.

Texas Southern is now 7-16 while the Wildcats sit at 9-14. Bethune-Cookman is 3-5 after wins this year, and Texas Southern is 5-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.