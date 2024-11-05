Halftime Report

A win for Texas State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Michigan 35-22.

If Texas State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 0-0, Texas State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Texas State Bobcats. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Strahan Coliseum.

Looking back to last season, Eastern Michigan finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Texas State will seek to improve after finishing 14-17.

Eastern Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Eastern Michigan considering the team was a sub-par 8-16 as the underdog last season. Eagles fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,637.12. Texas State will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 7-4 as such last season.

Odds

Texas State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.