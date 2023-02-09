Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Arkansas State 10-15; Texas State-San Marcos 11-14
What to Know
The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. Bragging rights belong to Texas State-San Marcos for now since they're up 11-1 across their past 12 matchups.
Texas State-San Marcos lost a heartbreaker to the Troy Trojans when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Texas State-San Marcos fell in a 68-64 heartbreaker.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State didn't have too much trouble with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at home this past Saturday as they won 73-57.
Texas State-San Marcos is now 11-14 while the Red Wolves sit at 10-15. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats are stumbling into the contest with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. Arkansas State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Arkansas State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Texas State-San Marcos 61 vs. Arkansas State 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 84 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60
- Feb 22, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 57 vs. Arkansas State 52
- Feb 15, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 14, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 84 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 77 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 11, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 73 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 13, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 62 vs. Arkansas State 58
- Feb 25, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Arkansas State 60
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. Arkansas State 68