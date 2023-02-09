Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Arkansas State 10-15; Texas State-San Marcos 11-14

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. Bragging rights belong to Texas State-San Marcos for now since they're up 11-1 across their past 12 matchups.

Texas State-San Marcos lost a heartbreaker to the Troy Trojans when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Texas State-San Marcos fell in a 68-64 heartbreaker.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State didn't have too much trouble with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at home this past Saturday as they won 73-57.

Texas State-San Marcos is now 11-14 while the Red Wolves sit at 10-15. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats are stumbling into the contest with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. Arkansas State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Arkansas State.