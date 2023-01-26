Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-9; Texas State-San Marcos 10-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Georgia Southern Eagles will be on the road. The Eagles and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Georgia Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-52 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 60-51.

Georgia Southern's win lifted them to 12-9 while Texas State-San Marcos' loss dropped them down to 10-11. We'll see if Georgia Southern can repeat their recent success or if Texas State-San Marcos bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Texas State-San Marcos.