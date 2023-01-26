Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-9; Texas State-San Marcos 10-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Georgia Southern Eagles will be on the road. The Eagles and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
Georgia Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-52 victory.
Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 60-51.
Georgia Southern's win lifted them to 12-9 while Texas State-San Marcos' loss dropped them down to 10-11. We'll see if Georgia Southern can repeat their recent success or if Texas State-San Marcos bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Texas State-San Marcos.
- Feb 20, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Dec 19, 2019 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Georgia Southern 74 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 58
- Jan 03, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 73 vs. Georgia Southern 70
- Feb 24, 2018 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 77
- Jan 25, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 62 vs. Georgia Southern 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 67
- Feb 06, 2016 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Texas State-San Marcos 80 vs. Georgia Southern 66