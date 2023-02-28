Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Texas State-San Marcos
Regular Season Records: Georgia State 10-20; Texas State-San Marcos 13-18
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Georgia State has to be hurting after a devastating 90-69 loss at the hands of the James Madison Dukes this past Friday.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Friday, falling 79-69.
Georgia State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.
Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Texas State-San Marcos has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Texas State-San Marcos.
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 86 vs. Georgia State 76
- Dec 21, 2019 - Georgia State 81 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 69
- Mar 16, 2019 - Georgia State 59 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 46
- Jan 24, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 81 vs. Georgia State 68
- Jan 05, 2019 - Georgia State 73 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 69
- Feb 22, 2018 - Georgia State 77 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 50
- Jan 27, 2018 - Georgia State 54 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 50
- Feb 20, 2017 - Georgia State 67 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 51
- Mar 10, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Georgia State 61
- Feb 04, 2016 - Georgia State 59 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Georgia State 58 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 46