Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Texas State-San Marcos

Regular Season Records: Georgia State 10-20; Texas State-San Marcos 13-18

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgia State has to be hurting after a devastating 90-69 loss at the hands of the James Madison Dukes this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Friday, falling 79-69.

Georgia State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Texas State-San Marcos has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Georgia State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Texas State-San Marcos.