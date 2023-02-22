Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: South Alabama 15-14; Texas State-San Marcos 13-16

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the South Alabama Jaguars will be on the road. South Alabama and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Jaguars were fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 81-45 at home.

Meanwhile, things were close when Texas State-San Marcos and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clashed this past Saturday, but the Bobcats ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, South Alabama was in the race but had to settle for second with a 64-58 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won seven out of their last ten games against South Alabama.