Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: South Alabama 15-14; Texas State-San Marcos 13-16
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the South Alabama Jaguars will be on the road. South Alabama and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Jaguars were fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 81-45 at home.
Meanwhile, things were close when Texas State-San Marcos and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clashed this past Saturday, but the Bobcats ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, South Alabama was in the race but had to settle for second with a 64-58 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won seven out of their last ten games against South Alabama.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Texas State-San Marcos 64 vs. South Alabama 58
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 55 vs. South Alabama 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Alabama 58 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54
- Mar 15, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 79 vs. South Alabama 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Alabama 77 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63
- Jan 04, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 72 vs. South Alabama 69
- Feb 27, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 90 vs. South Alabama 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - South Alabama 72 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 68 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 14, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. South Alabama 67