WATCH: Texas Tech coach Chris Beard gets heated after walk-on dunks in garbage time
Beard was displeased and apparently made the player apologize to Baylor's coach after the game
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard didn't have to do much screaming Saturday as his Red Raiders rolled to a comfortable 86-61 win over Baylor. Until the waning moments of the second half, that is.
With Texas Tech up 23 with 15 seconds left and possession of the ball, Beard asked his players to run out the clock. Two players however, walk-ons Andrew Sorrels and Avery Benson, had other plans. With 7 seconds left, Sorrells lobbed an alley-oop to Benson, who promptly finished with an emphatic jam. As far as unwritten rules in basketball, dunking with such a cushy lead in garbage time is a no-no.
Beard then proceeded to make up for his lack of screaming in-game with a mini-tantrum in response. He appeared to apologize to Baylor coach Scott Drew, and then asked Sorrells to do the same in the handshake line.
Dunking late in a game over a team you've thoroughly destroyed is a bad look, and these two walk-ons are going to learn just how bad when they have to pay the price in practice this week. But you have to feel for them, too. How many times do walk-ons get a chance to dunk in a conference game, much less against a team of Baylor's caliber?
After Beard's response, I think the answer to that question will remain at one for a long, long time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. NC State 10,000 times.
-
Curry celebrates with Davidson students
Curry was sitting courtside at Friday night's game and celebrated his alma mater's win in epic...
-
How to watch: Texas vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns and Cowboys play Saturday on CBS
-
No. 1 Tennessee at No. 5 UK preview
For the second straight weekend, college basketball gets a top-five matchup
-
Top 25 And 1: UK favored vs. No. 1 Vols
Can Rick Barnes' Vols avoid an upset and improve to 12-0 in the SEC?
-
Michigan vs. Maryland odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Michigan vs. Maryland 10,000 times