Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: BYU 14-3, Texas Tech 14-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at United Supermarkets Arena. BYU's defense has only allowed 63.6 points per game this season, so Texas Tech's offense will have their work cut out for them.

BYU meant business on Tuesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Cyclones squad that has allowed just 60.06 points per contest. The Cougars took down the Cyclones 87-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for BYU.

BYU can attribute much of their success to Spencer Johnson, who scored 28 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Dallin Hall was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 77-54 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Texas Tech has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Texas Tech had strong showings from Kerwin Walton, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 0 assists, and Warren Washington, who scored six points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 14-3. As for the Red Raiders, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 14-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. BYU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.7 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.