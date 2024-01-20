Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: BYU 14-3, Texas Tech 14-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at United Supermarkets Arena. BYU will be strutting in after a win while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

BYU meant business on Tuesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Cyclones squad that has allowed just 60.06 points per contest. The Cougars took down the Cyclones 87-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for BYU.

Spencer Johnson was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 28 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Dallin Hall, who scored 11 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-54 punch to the gut against the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Texas Tech has scored all season.

Texas Tech's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kerwin Walton, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 0 assists, and Warren Washington who scored six points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 14-3. As for the Red Raiders, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 14-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. BYU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.7 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

BYU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 2-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

