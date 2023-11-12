Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: San Jose State 2-0, Texas Tech 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.71

What to Know

San Jose State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2:00 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, a fact San Jose State proved on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Flames 117-72 at home.

San Jose State can attribute much of their success to Tibet Gorener, who earned 26 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Latrell Davis, who earned 16 points.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Texas Tech was far and away the favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Red Raiders put a hurting on the Lions at home to the tune of 73-46. With Texas Tech ahead 41-17 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Darrion Williams, who earned 14 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Spartans' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Red Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.

San Jose State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 20-10 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for San Jose State considering the team was a sub-par 9-11 as the underdog last season. Spartans fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,087.59. On the other hand, Texas Tech will play as the favorite, and the team was 13-6 as such last season.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 15.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.