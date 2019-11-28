Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 12 Texas Tech (home) vs. Iowa (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 5-0; Iowa 4-1

What to Know

The #12 Texas Tech Red Raiders will square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Orleans Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Texas Tech skips in on five wins and Iowa on three.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Red Raiders took down the LIU Sharks 96-66 on Sunday. Five players on the Red Raiders scored in the double digits: G Jahmi'us Ramsey (27), G Terrence Shannon Jr. (13), G Davide Moretti (12), G Kyler Edwards (10), and G Kevin McCullar (10).

Meanwhile, Iowa took their contest against the Cal Poly Mustangs by a conclusive 85-59 score. Iowa's G CJ Fredrick was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and five dimes. Fredrick's performance made up for a slower matchup against the North Florida Ospreys. Fredrick's points were the most he has had all year.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 5-0 and Iowa to 4-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Raiders enter the game with 87 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. The Hawkeyes are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 19th most points per game in the league at 84. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.