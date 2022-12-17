Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Jackson State 1-9; Texas Tech 7-2

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse. Texas Tech should still be riding high after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Jackson State came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 69-59. Guard Ken Evans Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech picked up a 77-70 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles on Tuesday. Texas Tech's forward Kevin Obanor was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

Jackson State's loss took them down to 1-9 while Texas Tech's victory pulled them up to 7-2. A win for Jackson State would reverse both their bad luck and Texas Tech's good luck. We'll see if Jackson State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Red Raiders keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.