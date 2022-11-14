Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ No. 25 Texas Tech

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-0; Texas Tech 2-0

What to Know

The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Monday. The Red Raiders have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Texas Tech made easy work of the Texas Southern Tigers this past Thursday and carried off a 78-54 win. The top scorers for Texas Tech were forward Kevin Obanor (13 points), guard Jaylon Tyson (13 points), and guard De'Vion Harmon (12 points).

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech strolled past the Mississippi College Choctaws with points to spare last week, taking the game 78-61.

This next matchup looks promising for Texas Tech, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest this past Thursday, where they covered a 19.5-point spread.

Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 2-0 and the Bulldogs to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Red Raiders and Louisiana Tech clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.