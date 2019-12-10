Watch Texas Tech vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech (home) vs. No. 1 Louisville (away)
Current Records: Texas Tech 5-3; Louisville 9-0
What to Know
The #1 Louisville Cardinals will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. U of L is cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while Texas Tech is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Cardinals took down the Pittsburgh Panthers 64-46 last week. U of L F Jordan Nwora looked sharp as he had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech also played a game with a lot of turnovers (33) and lost 65-60 to the DePaul Blue Demons. G Davide Moretti had a rough night: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 1-for-10, 10-point finish.
U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Louisville's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if U of L can repeat their recent success or if Texas Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Red Raiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
