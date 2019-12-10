Watch Texas Tech vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Texas Tech (home) vs. No. 1 Louisville (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 5-3; Louisville 9-0

What to Know

The #1 Louisville Cardinals will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. U of L is cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while Texas Tech is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Cardinals took down the Pittsburgh Panthers 64-46 last week. U of L F Jordan Nwora looked sharp as he had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech also played a game with a lot of turnovers (33) and lost 65-60 to the DePaul Blue Demons. G Davide Moretti had a rough night: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 1-for-10, 10-point finish.

U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Louisville's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if U of L can repeat their recent success or if Texas Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Red Raiders.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.