Who's Playing

NW State @ No. 25 Texas Tech

What to Know

The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at United Supermarkets Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Texas Tech was 27-10 last year and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Red Raiders held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, good for sixth in college basketball. Less enviably, the Demons were 354th worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 80.4 on average (bottom 102%). The good news for NW State, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won both of the games they've played against NW State in the last eight years.