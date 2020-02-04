Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Oklahoma 14-7; Texas Tech 13-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Red Raiders were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Guard Davide Moretti had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Oklahoma and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma wrapped it up with an 82-69 victory at home. Oklahoma's forward Brady Manek did his thing and shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six rebounds.
Texas Tech is now 13-8 while Oklahoma sits at 14-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech comes into the matchup boasting the 17th most takeaways in college basketball at 16.8. But Oklahoma rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 9-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
Series History
Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Jan 08, 2019 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Oklahoma 59
- Feb 13, 2018 - Texas Tech 88 vs. Oklahoma 78
- Jan 09, 2018 - Oklahoma 75 vs. Texas Tech 65
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Oklahoma 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 84 vs. Texas Tech 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Texas Tech 65 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 26, 2016 - Oklahoma 91 vs. Texas Tech 67
