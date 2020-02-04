Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma 14-7; Texas Tech 13-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Red Raiders were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Guard Davide Moretti had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Oklahoma and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma wrapped it up with an 82-69 victory at home. Oklahoma's forward Brady Manek did his thing and shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six rebounds.

Texas Tech is now 13-8 while Oklahoma sits at 14-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech comes into the matchup boasting the 17th most takeaways in college basketball at 16.8. But Oklahoma rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 9-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma.