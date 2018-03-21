Watch Texas Tech vs. Purdue online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

The top 3 seeds in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament went chalk, setting up a 2-3 matchup between Texas Tech and Purdue in the Sweet 16. The two will meet on Friday at TD Garden in Boston for a shot at the Elite Eight.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow our LIVE bracket



About No. 2 seed Purdue

Even without big man Isaac Haas, who suffered a fractured elbow, Purdue was able to outlast Butler and avoid a second round early exit. Haas is working to secure an NCAA-approved brace to return to the court, but meanwhile, Vincent Edwards, who had 20 points, is going to continue to have to carry the Boilermakers in their run.

About No. 3 seed Texas Tech



Florida and Texas Tech threw haymaker after haymaker at one another in the second round, but the talent and experience of senior guard Keenan Evans won out. He'll have his hands full against a veteran-laden Purdue backcourt led by Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias.

So what side of Purdue-Texas Tech do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 15-3 run.

Viewing Information

When : Friday, March 23 at 9:57 p.m. ET



: Friday, March 23 at 9:57 p.m. ET Location : TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.