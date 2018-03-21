Watch Texas Tech vs. Purdue online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
The Red Raiders and Boilermakers both won as expected in rounds 1 and 2 to meet in the Sweet 16
The top 3 seeds in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament went chalk, setting up a 2-3 matchup between Texas Tech and Purdue in the Sweet 16. The two will meet on Friday at TD Garden in Boston for a shot at the Elite Eight.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 2 seed Purdue
Even without big man Isaac Haas, who suffered a fractured elbow, Purdue was able to outlast Butler and avoid a second round early exit. Haas is working to secure an NCAA-approved brace to return to the court, but meanwhile, Vincent Edwards, who had 20 points, is going to continue to have to carry the Boilermakers in their run.
About No. 3 seed Texas Tech
Florida and Texas Tech threw haymaker after haymaker at one another in the second round, but the talent and experience of senior guard Keenan Evans won out. He'll have his hands full against a veteran-laden Purdue backcourt led by Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias.
Viewing Information
- When: Friday, March 23 at 9:57 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
