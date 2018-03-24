Watch Texas Tech vs. Purdue online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score
The Red Raiders and Boilermakers both won as expected in rounds 1 and 2 to meet in the Sweet 16
The top 3 seeds in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament went chalk, setting up a 2-3 matchup between Texas Tech and Purdue in the Sweet 16. The two will meet on Friday at TD Garden in Boston for a shot at the Elite Eight, where they'll have to play Villanova.
Below you'll find information on how to watch the game and our live blog.
Click here to follow our LIVE bracket
Viewing Information
- When: Friday, March 23 at 9:57 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Texas Tech vs. Purdue live blog
