Watch Texas Tech vs. Purdue online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score

The top 3 seeds in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament went chalk, setting up a 2-3 matchup between Texas Tech and Purdue in the Sweet 16. The two will meet on Friday at TD Garden in Boston for a shot at the Elite Eight, where they'll have to play Villanova.

Viewing Information

When : Friday, March 23 at 9:57 p.m. ET



: Friday, March 23 at 9:57 p.m. ET Location : TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

