Watch Texas Tech vs. Purdue online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score

The Red Raiders and Boilermakers both won as expected in rounds 1 and 2 to meet in the Sweet 16

The top 3 seeds in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament went chalk, setting up a 2-3 matchup between Texas Tech and Purdue in the Sweet 16. The two will meet on Friday at TD Garden in Boston for a shot at the Elite Eight, where they'll have to play Villanova.

Below you'll find information on how to watch the game and our live blog.

Click here to follow our LIVE bracket 

Viewing Information

Texas Tech vs. Purdue live blog

marcus.nelson [7:38 PM]

Thanks for tuning in!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Follow Your Bracket Live
VIEW
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices