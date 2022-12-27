Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: South Carolina State 2-12; Texas Tech 9-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be home for the holidays to greet the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for the Red Raiders at home against the Houston Christian Huskies last week as the squad secured a 111-67 victory. Guard De'Vion Harmon and forward Kevin Obanor were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former had 22 points and nine assists and the latter had 22 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Longwood Lancers an easy 104-77 win.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 29.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their seven home games.

Texas Tech is now 9-2 while the Bulldogs sit at 2-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Raiders come into the game boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. Less enviably, South Carolina State has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against South Carolina State.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.56

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.